COVINGTON — The citizens of Rockdale and Newton counties are invited to a town hall meeting hosted by the Political & Civic Action Committee of the Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. A key topic of the town hall will be Keeping Our Community Safe, with a focus on domestic violence.
The free event is set for Tuesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m., at the J.P. Carr Community Center, 981 Taylor St., Conyers.
According to the organizers, the purpose of the town hall meeting is to bring the community together to discuss strategies to keep the community safe. Local law enforcement officials will be available to address concerns and to update citizens on what is being done to keep residents safe and to talk about opportunities for improvement.
In addition, organizers are highlighting the topic of domestic violence to educate citizens on the local resources available to help victims. A local government official will address how domestic violence cases are being handled at the court level.
Other community topics of concern include gun violence, gangs, and police response to mental health episodes.
Panelists will be Mary M. Torres, Victim Witness Assistance Program manager, Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office; Ashley Dykes, executive director, Project Renewal Domestic Violence Intervention Program Inc.; Kimberly M. Lucas, M.P.A., deputy chief of police for the city of Conyers; and Sheriff Eric J. Levett, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.
This event will allow citizens to obtain more information about community safety and will educate domestic violence victims on resources available to help them. This is an interactive event in a relaxed environment where attendees can meet and talk with local officials who want to help. Anyone experiencing domestic violence should be encouraged to attend this event.
To reserve a free ticket for this event, please contact Minister J.B. Brockman, chairman, Political Civic & Action Committee of the Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., by email at CCAC2022@mail.com. Leave your full name, along with your email address. Those who register will be sent the Eventbrite link.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
