CONYERS — There are approximately 6,500 veterans currently residing in Rockdale County who served our country in various branches of the military. Many of these veterans are not aware of the services available to them, the agencies that provide the services, or how to access them. Some have become frustrated and simply given up on the process.

On Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m., there will be a Veteran’s Town Hall Meeting at the J.P. Carr Community Center, 981 Taylor St., Conyers. There will be representatives present from various agencies including: Georgia Department of Veteran Services, Georgia Department of Driver Services, a Liaison to the Social Security and Medicare services, and several other agencies. Each of these agencies will make a presentation, and will be available afterwards to provide information and assist our veterans with obtaining their services.

