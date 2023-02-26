...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
CONYERS — The Rockdale Clerk of Superior and State Courts has announced that traffic citations can now be paid online. Adding this feature is an upgrade in the State Criminal and Traffic Department. Defendants can access their citation fees and pay their fees directly on WWW.ROCKDALECLERK.COM.
The new system program, Defendant Access, allows citizens to enter their citation numbers, pay their citations online, or view their citation fees. The previous online portal was not integrated with Rockdale's case management system. Using Defendant Access, the payment is received immediately once the transaction is complete.
Once a user logs onto the site, clicks on Pay Citation, enters the citation number, they can pay the citation fees. Defendants who have a State Court criminal case can also pay their citation online; however, they must have their SR number to access this feature.
This improvement has made it more convenient for defendants to pay their fees and get information with a more straightforward process.
For more information on how to use Defendant Access, contact 770-278-7900
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
