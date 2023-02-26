Rockdale County Courthouse.jpg

A new Rockdale County Courthouse and administrative complex could be the first major project of the Public Facilities Authority approved in the last session of the General Assembly.

CONYERS — The Rockdale Clerk of Superior and State Courts has announced that traffic citations can now be paid online. Adding this feature is an upgrade in the State Criminal and Traffic Department. Defendants can access their citation fees and pay their fees directly on WWW.ROCKDALECLERK.COM.

The new system program, Defendant Access, allows citizens to enter their citation numbers, pay their citations online, or view their citation fees. The previous online portal was not integrated with Rockdale's case management system. Using Defendant Access, the payment is received immediately once the transaction is complete.

