COVINGTON — An attempted traffic stop, followed by an active pursuit, led to a moment of patience, compassion and understanding between a Newton County Sheriff's Office lieutenant and a 26-year-old African American male.
According to the Sheriff's Office, on the evening of April 8, Lt. Cortney Morrison was exiting the parking lot of Circle K, located off Brown Bridge and Salem roads, when she noticed a dirt bike illegally operating on the roadway. She attempted to conduct a traffic stop, which turned into an active pursuit when the driver failed to stop.
The active pursuit ended near Slades Mill Drive in Covington, a few moments after the male ditched the bike and was on foot. Cpl. Felicia Jefferson, who was on the scene at the time of the incident, recalled the first interaction between Morrison and the suspect.
“Upon locating and making contact with the male, I was amazed at the amount of empathy Lt. Morrison displayed,” she said. “While speaking to the male, he stated he was, in fact, afraid of the police due to the things he had seen or heard about happening to people at the hands of them … Lt. Morrison acknowledged those who have faced injustices at the hands of law enforcement, as well as reminded the male that, like every other profession, just because some are bad does not mean they all are.”
Morrison sat with the driver outside the Walmart parking lot, where they had a heartfelt discussion about current social issues, according to the Sheriff's Office. Jefferson noted that Morrison “recognized the ‘fear’ in the young male’s eyes,” and she knew it was because he was scared of her.
Morrison educated the male on Georgia’s ATV laws, which states that it is illegal to operate off-road vehicles, such as ATVs and dirt bikes, on private property without the owner’s consent; and on public roadways. Morrison proceeded to let the male go after their discussion.
