Motorists in the area of Almon Road and Interstate 20 should exercise caution after strong winds and rain brought down traffic signals at the intersection.

According to video provided by Ken Malcom with the city of Covington, the two signals at the on ramp to eastbound I-20 were down over the roadway at about 4:45 p.m. as heavy storms and potential tornadoes moved through the area.

