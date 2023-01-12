...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These elevated winds are expected ahead
of a severe line of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and
evening which may also produce severe wind gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Motorists in the area of Almon Road and Interstate 20 should exercise caution after strong winds and rain brought down traffic signals at the intersection.
According to video provided by Ken Malcom with the city of Covington, the two signals at the on ramp to eastbound I-20 were down over the roadway at about 4:45 p.m. as heavy storms and potential tornadoes moved through the area.
Check back for more details as they become available.
