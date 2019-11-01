CONYERS - Developers wanted to build a truck stop/travel center at Sigman Road near U.S. Interstate 20 (I-20) will have an appeal of an administrative decision made in August to deny a land disturbance permit heard by the Rockdale County Board of Adjustment on Monday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.
If the board overturns the administrative decision, the permit will be issued and the developers will be free to build the travel center on a 35.5-acre lot located at 2527 Sigman Road SW. The property abuts the corner of Sigman Road and Iris Drive at Exit 78 off I-20 East.
There is currently nothing in the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) or the recently updated and approved Comprehensive Land Use Plan that allows travel centers in the county. Last fall, in response to the owner wanting to develop the property as a travel center, planning staff developed a text amendment to the UDO that would create a definition that would allow the facilities as a special use permit (SUP) in C2 and M1 zoning. However, after several meetings, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted unanimously in December to deny the text amendment.
Planning and Development Director Kc Krzic said William Corey and U.S. Enterprises, Inc. then sought a land disturbance permit for the property in August.
“In late August they submitted a set of construction documents for a land disturbance permit within our office,” said Krzic. “We sent the engineered drawings out to each department to review. During the review, I noted that the use is classified as a truck stop and therefore, prohibited by code. They are appealing my decision that the proposed use is a truck stop.”
If the board grants the appeal and overturns the administrative decision by staff, the permit will be issued and the developers will be free to build the travel center without it coming back before the Board of Commissioners again. The only alternative for the county then would be to take the issue to court.
If the board upholds the appeal and staff decision, the developers’ next step would be to file a lawsuit against the county in court.
Last November, Krzic presented the proposed amendment to the BOC. She stated that a public hearing was held, with no comments from the public, that the Planning Commission recommended approval, and that staff had attached several regulations.
Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams appeared to be in favor of the plan, noting that she would like to see the exterior facades of the travel center match a granite wall that is adjacent to I-20 at the Sigman Road exit.
However, Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington expressed reservations about having a travel center at the entrance to the county.
“Is a travel center what we want to be the first thing that somebody coming out of Atlanta sees?” she asked. “Is that the Rockdale County that we want to communicate to the public, or can we do better with those land uses if we stay true to what we have put in our future land use plan? I just need to think about it a little bit more.”
Washington added that the county’s recently completed comprehensive plan doesn’t include travel centers.
“We just went through this huge future land use process and we have a comprehensive plan, and from what I understand, this is not in line with what our future land use plan has for this area,” she said. “So are we continuing to say when the first opportunity comes to develop something, we’re going to jump on it, or are we going to say we’ve decided as a community that this is what we want this area to look like, this is what we want it to be, and this is not in conformity with what we decided as a community we want this to be? Maybe what we should be doing is trying to usher in opportunities from a economic development standpoint that are in conformity to what our future land use plan says.”
The vote on the text amendment was deferred twice in order to give the commissioners time to study the issue further. The BOC and planning staff received numerous phone calls and emails regarding the issue. At their Dec. 11 meeting, the BOC voted 3-0 to deny the text amendment, and the issue appeared dead until the developers filed for the land disturbance permit in August.
The Rockdale County Board of Adjustment meeting will be held Monday, Nov.4, at 7 p.m. in the Assembly Hall located at 901 Main Street, Conyers, Georgia 30012. This meeting is open to the public. If there are any questions please contact the Rockdale County Department of Planning and Development at 770-278-7100 or at planning@rockdalecountyga.gov or by visiting the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov.