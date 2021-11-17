Travis McMichael, the man who contends he shot Ahmaud Arbery in self-defense and one of three defendants charged with murder in Arbery's death, was the first witness called as the defense began its case in the trial Wednesday.
"I want to give my side of the story," he said as he started his testimony Wednesday afternoon.
Early in the testimony, McMichael spoke about what he said was a rising level of crime, including vehicle break-ins, in the southeast Georgia neighborhood where he lived with his parents in the 18 months leading up to Arbery's killing there.
Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, all of whom are White -- face charges including malice and felony murder in the death of 25-year-old Arbery, a Black man who was chased by the trio in vehicles and shot and killed by the younger McMichael in February 2020 near Brunswick, Georgia.
Arbery's family has said he was out for a jog when he was shot and killed. Defense attorneys contend the McMichaels, suspecting him of burglary, were trying to conduct a lawful citizen's arrest of Arbery, and that Bryan cut him off and recorded video of the pursuit and shooting.
Defense attorneys also contend that Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense as they wrestled over Travis' shotgun.
The defense began its case Wednesday, a day after the prosecution rested their eight-day case.
Defense attorney says there's no evidence Bryan tried to harm Arbery
Before the defense called Travis McMichael as its first witness, an attorney for Bryan gave a long-delayed opening statement -- arguing there's no evidence Bryan tried, or intended, to harm Arbery.
Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, had chosen to delay his own opening statement until the prosecution rested. Attorneys for the other defendants gave opening statements at the start of trial.
On Wednesday, Gough said evidence -- including neighborhood surveillance videos -- will show that Bryan joined the pursuit with no intent to harm Arbery, and that he did not try to assault Arbery with his vehicle, and generally is not culpable in his death.
"(Evidence shows Bryan) had no intent to strike or injure Mr. Arbery," Gough told jurors.
Gough pointed to the surveillance video showing Bryan on his front porch when he notices Arbery running by, with the McMichaels chasing. Bryan calmly walked inside his home and retrieved his cell phone and vehicle keys -- not his rifle, which he left behind, Gough said.
"That speak volumes" about Bryan's intentions, Gough said.
Gough also tried to counter claims that Bryan, after getting in his truck and venturing out, tried to run Arbery over with the vehicle. He again pointed, in part, to surveillance video of Bryan's truck coming out of his driveway.
At that point, there is no evidence to suggest that Bryan did anything coming out of his driveway but "creep out of his driveway to try to cut off Mr. Arbery," Gough said.
Bryan, he said, cooperated with law enforcement immediately after the shooting -- including by turning over the cell phone video he recorded of the pursuit and shooting.
The defense is expected to call more witnesses Wednesday afternoon. Late last week, defense attorney Jason Sheffield said he expected the defense to call 30 witnesses, with testimony stretching into early next week.
Charges were not filed against the men for months until the cell phone footage of the shooting was made public, spurring national outrage and protests.
Race has played a role both inside and outside the courtroom, not only regarding those on trial -- the three defendants are White while Arbery was Black -- but in the proceedings surrounding the trial, with defense attorneys objecting to Black pastors sitting in the gallery.
And following a long and contentious jury selection process, Judge Timothy Walmsley said the defense had appeared to be discriminatory in selecting the jurors but allowed the case to go forward -- with only one Black member on the 12-person panel.
In addition to malice and felony murder, the defendants also face charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony. All have pleaded not guilty. If convicted, each man could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Before Gough's opening statement, the judge Wednesday denied defense motions to issue a directed verdict of acquittal on at least some of the charges against the defendants, based on their arguments that a jury couldn't find them guilty based on presented evidence.
Contentious objections from defense over Black pastors' attendance
Attention at times during the trial has focused on an area distinctly out of the ordinary from many murder trials: the public gallery.
Gough -- before he started his opening statement -- on Wednesday again objected to the presence in the gallery of the civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson, asking the judge to declare a mistrial.
The judge denied the motion.
Jackson attended court during parts of this week after Gough objected to the presence in court of civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton in court last week. Gough said last week "we don't want any more Black pastors coming in here" to potentially influence the jury, and later apologized.
Gough's string of complaints began last week after Sharpton joined Arbery's parents and held their hands to pray together during a break in court proceedings. Gough objected again Monday, when Jackson made his first appearance in the gallery of the courtroom in support of the Arbery family.
Gough on Tuesday filed a motion asking the court to keep a record of who appears in the courtroom, in case any of the three defendants are convicted and an appeal is filed. Gough also asked the court to "take proactive measures" to make sure the presence of people in the gallery do not violate his client's rights.
The judge also denied those motions Tuesday, saying the court is not going to single out any particular individual or group of people, or restrict members of the public from attending court, as long as no one presents a distraction.
Prominent Black pastor and social activist the Rev. William J. Barber II, who was in Brunswick last week, said he left a member of his organization there to be with Arbery's family and called Sharpton to have more ministers come down in the coming days.
Jackson has said he plans to attend court proceedings throughout the week in support of Arbery's family, and Sharpton has called for a march and rally outside the courthouse Thursday.
Previous testimony
The McMichaels, according to their attorneys, were trying to conduct a citizens arrest on Arbery, whom they suspected of burglary after neighbors became concerned about people entering an under-construction home.
The confrontation came minutes after a neighbor called police to say a man later identified as Arbery was at the construction site alone that afternoon. Gregory McMichael, investigators testified, said he initiated the pursuit after seeing Arbery run speedily by McMichael's home, and he believed Arbery matched the description of someone who'd been recorded at the construction site before.
The prosecution has said videos do show Arbery at the site multiple times, including the day he was killed, but always without breaking in and without incident.
However, prosecution witnesses have testified McMichael did not know at the time of the chase that Arbery was at the site that day, or whether the man in the surveillance videos had ever taken anything from the construction site.
The owner of the unfinished home, Larry English Jr., testified in a September deposition -- played for jurors last week -- that he "probably" had told the McMichaels about incidents on his property. English said he never authorized the McMichaels to confront anybody on the construction site.
Prosecutors contend Bryan struck Arbery with his vehicle when he joined the pursuit.
Jurors also heard last week that Travis McMichael made a 911 call on February 11, 2020 -- 12 days before the shooting -- to report a suspicious individual inside English's unfinished home in the neighborhood. Travis McMichael said in that call that the person "reached into his pocket" and was "acting like he was" armed.
Defense attorney Bob Rubin said in opening statements two weeks ago that the person that McMichael saw on February 11 was Arbery, and this gave Travis McMichael the belief Arbery could be armed, Rubin said.
Arbery had no weapon when he was killed, authorities said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.