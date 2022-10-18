Treasury Department launches assessment of how extreme weather is increasing insurance rates

An emergency clean-up and repair worker at homes in Kissimmee, Florida, after Hurricane Ian.

 Special Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The Treasury Department announced on Tuesday it is launching an assessment of worsening extreme weather and its impact on the cost of insurance.

As climate change is making storms stronger and more destructive, Treasury officials told CNN they want to take a hard look at how climate-related disasters are driving up insurance rates around the country.

