...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS NOW THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL
GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours now into the evening. Winds will be Northeast at
0 to 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
COVINGTON — A sole finalist for the Covington city manager position has been named. Emory “Tres” Thomas III, who is currently serving as interim city manager, has been selected by the Covington City Council as the top choice for the job.
Thomas was interviewed by the council as the sole finalist after the council had originally named two finalists — Thomas and Lorri H. Smith. Smith, who is chief financial officer and comptroller for the Georgia Department of Public Safety, withdrew from consideration shortly after the announcement earlier in November.
According to Human Resources Director Paul Dailey, the two were selected from among 51 applications received by the city.
If Thomas and the city reach agreement on contract terms, he will succeed Scott Andrews, who resigned in May to accept an assistant city manager position in Bakersfield, Calif. Andrews had been on the job in Covington since November 2019, following the retirement of Leigh Anne Knight. Thomas, the city’s engineering director, was subsequently named to the interim position.
In his current role as interim city manager, Thomas is responsible for the city’s budgeting and finance activities, supervises and supports city personnel with regard to city policies, administrative rules and guidelines; provides leadership and communication in council and executive meetings; responds to the needs of the public; and ensures the safety and maintenance of all city properties, among other responsibilities.
Much of Thomas’s experience has been with the city of Covington, having moved up through the ranks from city engineer. Thomas, a Covington resident, served as engineering director for the city beginning in March 2022. In that role, according to his resume, Thomas performed complex supervisory, administrative and professional work in the planning, organizing, directing and supervising of the Engineering Department.
Thomas also served as the city’s Planning and Development director for two years from 2020 to 2022, as the city’s Public Works director from 2018 to 2020, as the assistant Public Works director from 2006 to 2018, and as the city’s engineer from 2002 to 2006.
Prior to joining the city of Covington, Thomas worked as a project engineer for Pendergrass & Associates Inc. in Conyers, Brownfields Services Inc. in Roswell, Farmer Oil Inc. in Oxford, and Holston Companies in Chattanooga, Tenn.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering at the University of Alabama and completed additional coursework at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Southern Poly State University in Marietta.
He holds several certifications and registrations, including state of Georgia Board of Registration for Engineers and Land Surveyors, ASFPM Certified Floodplain Manager, GSWCC Level II Certified Design Professional, Government Management Development Program Certification and Public Works Certification from the Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
