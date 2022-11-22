Tres_113.jpg

COVINGTON — A sole finalist for the Covington city manager position has been named. Emory “Tres” Thomas III, who is currently serving as interim city manager, has been selected by the Covington City Council as the top choice for the job.

Thomas was interviewed by the council as the sole finalist after the council had originally named two finalists — Thomas and Lorri H. Smith. Smith, who is chief financial officer and comptroller for the Georgia Department of Public Safety, withdrew from consideration shortly after the announcement earlier in November.

