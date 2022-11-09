COVINGTON — Two finalists have been named for the Covington city manager position — Emory “Tres” Thomas III, who is currently serving as interim city manager, and Lorri H. Smith, chief financial officer and comptroller for the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

According to Human Resources Director Paul Dailey, the two were selected as the top candidates from among 51 applications received by the city. Dailey said the city plans to conduct interviews next week and the City Council will make a decision by late November or early December.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos