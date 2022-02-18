COVINGTON — Trey Bailey has announced his intention to run for re-election to the Newton County Board of Education representing District 1 as a Republican.
“After much prayer and consideration, my friends and family agree that I should seek re-election in November 2022 to serve District 1 on the Board of Education,” Bailey said.
“We have #UnfinishedBusiness.”
Bailey was appointed by the Newton County Board of Education on March 15, 2016, to serve the remainder of Stan Edwards’ term after Edwards resigned to run for the Board of Commissioners. Bailey was then was re-elected for a new term in November 2018.
Bailey is a native of Newton County and has lived in District 1 for more than two decades. He is married to his wife of over 20 years, Alonda Hodges Bailey — a teacher at Mansfield Elementary School. They have three daughters, Anna Beth, Kaitlyn and Kristen, who all attend schools in the Newton County School System.
“As a lifelong resident of Newton County, child of a retired teacher, husband to a successful educator for 26 years, and father to three kids in public school, I believe that I can serve this community to the fullest, with heart and soul,” Bailey said. “Cut me, and I bleed Newton County.”
Bailey is the executive pastor at Eastridge Church. After graduating from Newton County High School in 1992, he attended the University of Georgia before graduating from Mercer with a bachelor’s degree in business information systems. He is currently working on his master of divinity at Luther-Rice Seminary.
Bailey has served the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce as chairman of Leadership Newton County with five years’ service and three years on the Special Events Committee. He and his family have a great appreciation for the arts and have volunteered with both the Covington Regional Ballet and the Arts Association in Newton County.
“I am not seeking to be a politician; I am seeking to make a difference for our kids,” he said.
With proven executive leadership in both for-profit and non-profit sectors in Newton County, Bailey said he has demonstrated his dedication to the improvement of local public education. He said he is not afraid to stand up for his beliefs.
Bailey said he has a passion for learning and leading. His life mission statement is to be a catalyst for change in whatever opportunity is presented.
“The last two years have been extremely difficult for any leader, but we pushed through and are now headed in the right direction,” Bailey said. “As a school system we aren’t where we want to be yet, but we are ready for the challenge. I feel like there is much work to be done, and I would appreciate another term to work toward achieving some of the goals I see as important.”
“District 1, I would appreciate your consideration, your support, your prayers, and your vote in November.”
Voters can learn more about Bailey and his stance on the issues by visiting his website, treybailey.us, or connecting with him on Twitter: @treybailey333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.