COVINGTON — Newton County Sheriff's Office, Covington Fire Department, Oxford Police Department and other public entities handed candy out to more than 500 trick-or-treaters Friday night at Legion Field.
Scare on the Square was scheduled for Halloween night on the Covington Square but due to inclement weather, organizers rescheduled and relocated the event to Legion Field the following night.
Attending families could stack up on candy bars and lollipops as well as take a tractor hayride around the venue.
For more information about Legion Field, visit www.cityofcovington.org/index.php?section=Main-Legion