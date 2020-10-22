CONYERS - A trio of serial theft suspects are now in custody following a crime spree that targeted a business in Conyers.
Just after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 18, Conyers Police officers responded to a theft in progress at the Home Depot at 1330 Dogwood Drive. Officers were already aware of previous thefts at this location involving a rental truck targeting high-end lawnmowers.
Officers observed three males in the parking lot lifting a lawnmower into the back of the rental truck and approached them with emergency equipment activated. Two suspects, later identified as Correy Terrell Robinson, 43, of Conyers, and Tracy Lavern Morris, 56, of Decatur, were immediately captured.
A passenger in the truck jumped into the driver seat and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. At that time, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office was notified and quickly encountered the suspect fleeing toward DeKalb County on Interstate 20 and gave pursuit.
Exiting on Turner Hill Road, the pursuit continued on Hwy. 124, with DeKalb County Policeu units joining, until the driver failed to negotiate a curve and crashed off the roadway. The suspect, later identified as David Louis McWhinney, 37, of Atlanta, fled on foot and was allegedly armed with a pistol.
Rockdale deputies and DeKalb officers surrounded the area and ultimately took the suspect into custody. A DeKalb County K9 officer also helped locate the firearm that McWhinney allegedly discarded.
Robinson, Morris and McWhinney were transported to the Rockdale County Jail. Morris has been charged with felony theft by taking, Robinson has been charged with felony theft by taking and making false statements or writings, and McWhinney is facing charges of felony theft by taking, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The trio is suspected in multiple thefts in several jurisdictions in the metro Atlanta area, and the investigation is continuing.
