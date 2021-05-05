Tristan Crane.jpg

Tristan Crane

CONYERS - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for Tristan Crane, 20, of Conyers, as a "person of interest" in a shooting that claimed the life of a man on May 4.

According to a Sheriff's Office news release, on May 4 at approximately 12:43 pm, the deputies responded to the Pine Log Park parking lot on Ga. Hwy. 138 in Conyers in reference to a vehicle collision. Upon arrival, they found an unoccupied red Dodge Durango had struck a tree.

Crane, the driver of the vehicle, had fled the scene. Investigators later learned the vehicle was also involved in a shooting moments before the accident.

While on the scene, deputies were dispatched to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital regarding an adult male who had been shot, and who later passed away from his injuries. While the Sheriff's Office cannot release his identity yet, they have said the victim is a 21-year-old male from Conyers.

This is an active ongoing investigation; anyone with any information on the shooting should contact Investigator Grote Levett #201 at 770-278-8166 or by email at grote.levett@rockdalecountyga.gov. Anonymous tips can be made to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 404-577-TIPS.

