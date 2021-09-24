COVINGTON — A zoning ordinance amendment approved last week will prevent development of truck stops in the Brick Store Overlay district in eastern Newton County.
The Newton Board of Commissioners approved the zoning change at its Sept. 21 meeting, along with more restrictive requirements for development of truck terminal/dispatch/parking facilities in other zoning districts in the county.
Development Services Director Judy Johnson told commissioners that the change to the Brick Store Overlay ordinance brings it in line with the Salem and Almon overlays, where truck stops were already a prohibited use. The zoning change also makes truck stops a conditional use in the general commercial, light industrial and heavy industrial zoning districts. As a conditional use, any truck stop development would have to come before the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
The truck stop issue arose earlier this year when Jones Petroleum sought a zoning change to develop a truck stop at the Interstate 20 and Ga. Highway 11 interchange in the Brick Store Overlay. Area residents strongly opposed the development, and the county denied the rezoning. The county and developer ultimately worked out a plan for a smaller-scale fueling center that will not serve tractor-trailers.
In addition to prohibiting truck stops in the Brick Store Overlay, commissioners approved new, more stringent requirements for truck terminal/dispatch/parking operations. These uses would also require approval of a conditional use permit.
The new regulations call for truck terminal/dispatcher/parking facilities to front on a state highway, be developed on a minimum of 5 acres, be at least 500 feet from any residential use or residential district, be fenced and screened from view from all public rights of way, and conduct all repairs and washing within a completely enclosed building, among others.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
