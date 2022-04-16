Editor's note: This is one in a series of articles on 10th Congressional District candidates who have agreed to be interviewed by the Citizen.
A man who has never held public office in his life is the apparent front runner in a crowded field of candidates seeking Georgia’s 10th Congressional seat. Polls indicate Jackson native Mike Collins leads the pack in the upcoming Republican primary showdown May 24. In the latest Trafalgar Group poll, Collins is ahead with 35.6% followed by his closest rival, former congressman Paul Broun with 11.1%.
“We’ll knock on the 13,000th door this weekend,” Collins said recently. “We’ve put out over 3,500 yard signs in people’s yards and up and down the highways. We put out a call, if you want one, press the number and record the address, we physically go put them up. It’s been an amazing ride.”
If the face and the voice seem slightly familiar to those who have followed Georgia politics, it’s because Collins somewhat resembles his late father, Michael Allen “Mac” Collins Sr. He was a former U.S. congressman, Georgia state senator, Butts County commissioner and commission chairman, as well as a businessman and father of four children. Collins Sr. began his political career as a Democrat, then switched parties in 1981, soon becoming Butts County’s first GOP chairman.
He was a truck driver turned lawmaker and skipped college to start his own trucking company. Known for his colorful anecdotes, Collins Sr. told people he was a “graduate of the university of hard knocks.” He won a seat in the Georgia Senate in 1988, where he was one of only 11 Senate Republicans. Mac Collins has been called one of the “architects in helping build the Georgia Republican Party into the dominant force it is today.” Elected to the U.S. Congress in 1992, he won six terms in the House of Representatives. He served on the House Ways and Means Committee; was named a deputy majority whip and served on the U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Collins passed away in 2018, at the age of 74.
While his father was serving in Washington, D.C., Mike Collins said he only went there a few times to visit because he was back home running the business and raising a family. He and his wife, the former Leigh Ann Wilbanks of Covington, who met when he was 16 and she was 15, are the parents of 29-year-old twin sons and a daughter. Dylan and his wife Morgan are the parents of Myla. Dakota and his wife Katie are the parents of Denver and Jett. Summer, 24, is a graduate of Belmont University where she studied the film industry and now does video work for real estate. All three children and both their parents work together in the family business, Collins Trucking Co. The family attends Rocksprings Church.
While his father was an example and inspiration to him, Mac Collins was not the first politician in the family. Mike Collins’ paternal grandmother, Bessie Collins, was the first woman to serve on the Flovilla City Council. Collins speaks with pride about his family, including his mother Julie and his grandparents. His maternal grandfather, a twin, who was orphaned at the age of 10, grew up with his brother at the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School.
“He and my great-uncle hitchhiked their way back to Conyers every summer painting barns,” Collins said. “Those were different times and hard times.”
These are also hard times for the trucking industry, primarily due to government rules and regulations, Collins said.
“There are 435 members of Congress and not a single person up there is in the trucking business,” Collins said. “I’ve been harping on this for years. Everybody’s like, ‘So what?’ I guess the last 12 months have shown those ‘so what’ people how important the supply chain is in this country. That is due to regulations and taxation. I could talk a whole day on this stuff. They just passed another regulation in February. This is how crazy it is. There’s a truck driver shortage of 80,000, and they’ve passed a regulation that the only (way to become a truck driver) is to attend a school.
“Truck driving is generational, learning and sitting in that passenger seat. They just cut that out. The federal government and trial lawyers have done a good job killing the trucking business. You can take that across any industry out there. People come into your office and talk to you about a regulation. You might not know the regulation, but you know the feeling...”
Collins has worked since the age of 12, first sweeping up in his father’s shop then in the family trucking business and starting a business of his own at the age of 25, having successfully owned and operated several small businesses in the past three decades.
“I can take what I know and take my abilities and that entrepreneurial spirit I have and go up there and help fix this problem we’ve got,” Collins said. “I’m not a manager. I’m not looking to manage. I’m the guy you call when you need it fixed or built. When I get through, I’ll send somebody over there to manage it.”
Collins went to Indian Springs Academy and Jackson Elementary, Henderson Junior High and finished high school at Piedmont Academy in Monticello, where he played football for four years and met his wife. He graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in business administration. For a time, while his father was in public service, Collins said he was “basically running the day-to-day operations” of the family trucking business, which involved hauling logs for the Georgia-Pacific Corp. Collins Trucking primarily hauls lumber, commercial steel and concrete products, as well as seasonal products and recycled paper to and from the mills.
“I’ve had the opportunity to be very productive over 30 years since I got out of school,” Collins said. “I’ve got great kids, great grandkids and a jam-up good solid business. This is the next phase...T ake that productive side and knowledge and turn it into service. Trucking is one of the most, if not the most regulated businesses in the country and the most taxed. I can take that and go make a difference in Washington.”
His twin sons now run the business and a nephew helps run the family’s freight brokerage business. He also has an unattended fuel station business, as well as interests in real estate.
“I’ve got two sisters and a younger brother who have been in business with me,” Collins said. “We’ve been a tight-knit family forever.” They are Crystal Collins, Andy Collins and April Collins Hoekwater.
TV viewers might have seen Collins’ campaign commercials. In one he is shown shooting a gun and says as a result, he was “put in Facebook jail.”
“The sad thing is not only did they put my campaign in ‘jail,’ but took down my company website,” Collins said. “It took us over three weeks to get our company back up. That’s one of the major ways we recruit new drivers, and there’s a driver shortage. It’s one thing to mess with my campaign, another thing with my family and how I make a living.”
Enthusiastically pro Trump, Collins said he was “probably the best president in my lifetime.” Despite Trump’s endorsement of Vernon Jones in the race, Collins said his support for the former president has never wavered, adding it was what Trump had to do to get Jones out of the gubernatorial contest and clear the way for Perdue. Collins remembers the first time he met former President Donald Trump at a meeting of about 30 people. Trump was first running for office and Collins said, “The guy stood there and talked. It wasn’t scripted. He just told you what was on his mind... I said, ‘That’s the man I’ve been looking for. Give me a business person with no ties who sees what needs to be done.’ That’s kind of how I see myself. Just go do it.”
Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has endorsed Collins.
The candidate has a long list of issues and concerns, primarily the U.S. debt and the unfinished border wall, among many others.
“We’ve got a huge China problem,” Collins said. “On top of that, I want oversight in all the committees we’ve got. We need investigations. We need to see what’s going on. I think you’re going to find a lot when you pop the hood on this thing.”
He said President Joe Biden should be impeached if for nothing else than for how he handled Afghanistan.
Collins believes the 2020 election “was stolen” and questions absentee ballots coming in “in stacks.”
“We should be auditing every election nationwide,” Collins said. “If the IRS has the ability to come in and audit you any time, then we ought to have the ability to audit the federal government…”
Regarding the upcoming election, Collins said he is concerned about people who feel like their vote won’t count, so they don’t want to go vote.
“I keep telling them, if you don’t go vote, you’re not going to give Democrats a chance to cheat,” he says with a big laugh.
Asked if he is related to former Rep. Doug Collins, Mike Collins jokes that “if it gets your vote” then yes, he is. He said a woman at a recent campaign stop yelled out to him, “Are you any kin to Doug? I love Doug!” to which Collins shouted back, “Yes, he’s my older brother!” He said if the two are related, “we don’t know it.”
An America First candidate, Collins said there are a number of candidates who are like-minded running in races across the U.S.
“We win our races and we walk into Congress, it’s going to give enough strong conservative voices to add to the strong conservative voices up there, that if Trump wants to run again, his agenda will get passed,” Collins said. “The RINOs, their days are done. The compromises and the bipartisanships, done. It’s time for solid hard decisions.”
For more information about the candidate, visit www.MikeCollinsGA.com.
