CONYERS — Trucks on the Tracks, a summer series of food truck gatherings with live music and children’s activities sponsored by Hargray, will take place in Olde Town Conyers on the fourth Thursday evenings of the month during the summer starting in June through August.
The types of food trucks will vary by event, and announcements about the specific food trucks expected to attend prior to each event will be shared on the Olde Town Conyers social media pages. Trucks on the Tracks will take place on June 24, July 22 and Aug. 26 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the area behind The Pointe, 939 Railroad St., at the intersection of Railroad and Commercial streets.
Trucks scheduled to date for the June 24 event are Soul Truck’n Good BBQ, Kona Ice and Philly Creation, with more to be announced. Atlanta-based Southern rocker BJ Wilbanks will provide entertainment at the June 24 event.
Entertainment, children’s activities and giveaways are part of each food truck event, all sponsored by Hargray.
“Hargray is one of our neighbors and partners in Olde Town Conyers, and they’ve really made an effort to get involved in events like Trucks on the Tracks,” said Olde Town event coordinator Sandy Daniels. “Everyone has to eat, and we hope people will come out to support not only our Olde Town restaurant mainstays, but also these visiting food trucks for a great dining experience in our downtown.”
For more information on this and upcoming events in Olde Town Conyers, call the Conyers Welcome Center at 770-602-2606 or visit conyersga.com.
