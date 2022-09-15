Trump claims he declassified Mar-a-Lago docs, but his lawyers avoid making that assertion

Former President Donald Trump, seen here on September 03 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, claimed on Hugh Hewitt's radio show September 15 that he declassified the government records that were taken to Mar-a-Lago.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump claimed on Hugh Hewitt's radio show Thursday that he declassified the government records that were taken to Mar-a-Lago -- an assertion that his attorneys have avoided making in the litigation around the FBI's seizure of the materials.

Hewitt asked Trump about an account given by his former White House aide Kash Patel that Patel witnessed Trump's giving a verbal order to declassify the documents taken to Mar-a-Lago. (Patel, in an interview with Breitbart, said the materials Trump declassified had to do with the Russia probe, the Ukraine impeachment proceedings and "major national security matters of great public importance.")

CNN's Chandelis Duster contributed to this report.

