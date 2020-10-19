COVINGTON — Intersection improvements, bridge replacements and road widening projects throughout Newton County are on the ballot in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Newton County voters are being asked to support a 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for transportation — or TSPLOST — to cover a wide range of road projects in the county.
The tax will be collected over five years and is expected to generate $56 million. Most of the revenue — $42 million — will go to Newton County, but municipalities will also receive a share, as follows:
• Covington — $10,361,670
• Mansfield — $1,153,430
• Newborn — $465,630
• Oxford — $1,694,220
• Porterdale — $1,150,050
• Social Circle — $2,075
Newton County will use its portion of funds for the following proposed projects recommended by the SPLOST Oversight Committee:
• Intersection improvements, County Road 213 and Ga. Highway 36
• Widening of Brown Bridge Road
• Transit service startup study
• Countywide safety plan (striping, signage and other safety measures)
• Industrial Boulevard improvements
• Bridge replacement on Henderson Mill Road at Bear Creek
• Paving
• Realignment at Mote Road and Ga. Highway 162
• Bridge replacement on Flat Shoals Road at Dried Indian Creek bridge
• Intersection improvements at Kirkland Road and Jack Neely roads
• Intersection improvements at Harold Dobbs and Crowell roads
• Bridge replacement on Dial Mill Road at Little Haynes Creek
Covington’s list of TSPLOST projects includes an increase in funding for bridges/maintenance, which would provide for possible construction of the Emory Street pedestrian bridge.
The county intends to bond up to $10 million in projects in order to get them underway while tax collections are accumulating. The city of Covington has indicated it will bond $8.9 million in projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.