PORTERDALE — The popular tradition of TUBACHRISTMAS returns to Porterdale Sunday, Dec. 12. Get coats and mittens on the kids, grab your folding chair and go hear for yourself what a unique melody fills the air when dozens of tubas are booming out a Christmas carol.
TUBACHRISTMAS Porterdale will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Porter Historic Gym open-air concert venue. Participant registration starts at 1 p.m., followed by rehearsal at 2 p.m. and the free performance at 3 p.m. Tuba players of any age and ability wishing to participate are invited to take part.
Alan Fowler will be the conductor this year, with Lowell Chambers doing the coordinating.
The event has grown in players and audience support since the inaugural session in 2009 when 29 tuba players took the stage at the Porterdale train depot. The next year 41 players filled the main stage, spilled onto the lower stage and onto the ground.
Tuba players most likely will decorate their tubas with tinsel, bows, and flashing lights, and players tend to be dressed in festive, frivolous attire and outrageous hats.
Audience members are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a folding chair.
Porterdale City Hall is located at 2400 Main St. in Porterdale. Porter Memorial Gymnasium is located at 2201 Main St. in Porterdale.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
