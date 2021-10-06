...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through this evening.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through this evening. Widespread additional rainfall
totals of up to two inches are forecast over the already saturated
soils across the watch area. Locally higher amounts will be
possible, especially across the higher terrain of north Georgia.
The potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks will continue through today, given the wet
ground and above normal streamflows across the watch area. Several
rivers and creeks have already responded to previous heavy
rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Turkey becomes last G20 country to ratify Paris Agreement on climate
Turkish environment and urbanization minister Murat Kurum said Wednesday that lawmakers had voted unanimously in favor of ratifying the agreement, just weeks before world leaders convene in the Scottish city of Glasgow for crucial talks on climate.
Kurum said on Twitter that he hoped the decision would help the country achieve net zero by 2053. Net zero is where the amount of greenhouse gases emitted is no greater than the amount removed from the atmosphere.
The Paris Agreement, adopted by nearly 200 nations, commits participants to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and, if possible, below 1.5 degrees. Each country is responsible for developing its own plan for achieving those goals.
Turkey was one of just a handful of signatory countries that had not yet ratified the pact. It had held out for years because the government opposed Turkey being categorized as an industrialized nation, which means the country is obliged to do more on climate that developing nations.
Reuters reported that lawmakers on Wednesday also adopted a statement saying that they were ratifying the deal as a developing country, and would only implement it if it did not "harm its right to economic and social development."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced last month at the United Nations General Assembly in New York that he would submit the agreement to parliament and called for more accountability from the world's most developed nations, which are historically the greatest contributors to global carbon emissions.
"Whoever has done the most damage to nature, to our atmosphere, our water, our soil and the earth, and whoever has wildly exploited natural resources, should also make the greatest contribution to the fight against climate change," he said.
"Unlike the past, this time no one can afford the luxury to say, 'I'm powerful so I will not pay the bill.'"
Local climate activism groups and business chambers were supporting Turkey's ratification ahead of the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in early November.
