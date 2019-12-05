COVINGTON — Recognized as one of the top 10 luxury inns in the U.S., the Twelve Oaks Bed and Breakfast located less than a mile outside the Covington Square, has re-opened for business under new ownership.
The Newton County Chamber of Commerce and other community stakeholders welcomed owner Natalie Powlas and her mother Mita, Wednesday afternoon at a ribbon cutting ceremony.
"We have never been to Covington before, but have fallen in love with the city," said Powlas. "Covington has given my family and I the warmest welcome and we are so thankful for the love and support."
Powlas and her husband Anthony purchased the B&B almost six months ago when the previous owner Nicole Munn listed it on Facebook in June.
"People ask how we came into this and I always say it's not a great story," said Powlas. "We saw it on Facebook, placed our bid, had to make a second offer and when Nicole accepted, my husband and I made our first visit to Covington the week it closed-- we instantly fell in love with the place."
A North Carolina native and current resident of Savannah, Powlas is guaranteed to bring an extra dose of genuine, southern charm.
"We love historical places and we have renovated a few ourselves," said Powlas. "Covington is beautiful."
With no previous experience in hospitality management, Natalie, Anthony and Mita agreed to figure things out as they go along.
"For our guests, it works just like a hotel," said Powlas. "You can call us or make a reservation online. Daily breakfast is included in the stay as well as our Southern Sippin' and Nibblin' happy hour in the parlor."
While Natalie and Anthony will continue residing in Savannah, Mita will serve as the inn-keeper: cooking, cleaning and doing yard work, keeping her busy.
"Of course my husband will be here to help too," said Mita.
Twelve Oaks reopened for business on Dec. 4, just in time for the holiday season.
Twelve Oaks, reportedly the inspiration for Twelve Oaks of “Gone With the Wind” fame, has operated as a bed and breakfast for the past six years.
The 11,000-square-foot home is located on Monticello Street, just off the Square in Covington.
All in all, the house now has 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen and balconies. Set on 3 acres, the property also features decks and a pool.
Visit https://thetwelveoaks.com now to book your or a family member's next stay.