The meticulous rehabilitation of Milledgeville’s Rockwell House was featured on HGTV’s “Life Under Renovation” and is one of 20 homes and sites that will be open for tours during the Georgia Trust Expedition, June 10.
The grounds of Lockerly Arboretum will be the setting for the event’s closing reception, where guests can tour the house and gardens while enjoying cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.
The 1825 Brown-Stetson-Sanford House sparked the city’s preservation movement and led to the formation of the Downtown Historic District.
Twenty historic homes and sites in Milledgeville will be open for tours during the Georgia Trust Expedition, Saturday, June 10. The event will offer visitors and residents alike a rare opportunity to explore historic private homes and significant historic sites during a day-long, self-guided tour.
The Expedition will begin at 10 a.m. with a brief historical orientation at Georgia College and State University’s Arts & Sciences Building.
