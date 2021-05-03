COVINGTON — A man and woman suspected of stealing a large number of cell phones from the AT&T store on Ga. Highway 142 are in custody, thanks to the work of Covington public safety officials and the Georgia State Patrol.
According to Covington Police Patrol Capt. Ken Malcom, the two suspects, wearing face masks and hoodies and armed with Taser devices, entered the store Saturday morning at about 9:30. They allegedly placed the cell phones in a trash bag they took from a store cabinet and left on foot walking toward Lochridge Boulevard behind the store.
Police were able to develop a description of a vehicle the two were believed to be driving. Malcom said the State Patrol later spotted a vehicle matching that description — a white Honda SUV — traveling at a high rate of speed on I-75 southbound near Perry. Malcom said the State Patrol attempted to stop the vehicle, which at times reached speeds up to 125 mph. The vehicle wrecked near Exit 27 in Houston County, and the two suspects were taken into custody.
Arrested were Da’Von Nigel Cumberbath, 22, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Jahsheniqe Celia Letang, 19, of Austell. Cumberbath has been charged with armed robbery and also has an outstanding traffic warrant out of Newton County. Letang is facing an armed robbery charge.
As part of the investigation, CPD Detective Lt. Brent Fuesting recovered 46 iPhones, one iPad, the trash bag used in the heist, boxes with the store’s mailing address and a white hoodie.
“The two arrests so far are the result of the excellent work by our partners with the Georgia State Patrol and members of our 911 Center, Patrol Team, and CID,” said Malcom. “This case is still under investigation “
