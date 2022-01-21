...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle.
Light snow mixing in is possible this evening. Total snow
accumulation of less than an inch. A light glaze of ice is
possible mainly on elevated surfaces such as trees, powerlines,
overpasses and bridges.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&
Weather Alert
...LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE AT TIMES THIS EVENING INTO TONIGHT...
Brief periods of a light wintry mix are possible across portions
of the area this evening into tonight. This precipitation will end
by early Saturday morning. Any light wintry precipitation that
falls in these areas is unlikely to accumulate or cause
significant impacts. However, motorists in these areas should
still exercise caution this evening through Saturday morning,
especially on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses as
they may become slick.
COVINGTON – On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit, with the assistance of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI Atlanta Regional Office, and the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, executed two residential search warrants related to separate investigations pertaining to the Sexual Exploitation of Children.
The investigations began after the GBI CEACC Unit received numerous independent and unrelated cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Those cybertips involved the possession and/or distribution of explicit child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography, which resolved to Newton County.
As a result of the search warrant executions, the following individuals were arrested:
• Taylor Boyd, age 17, of Covington, was charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) and three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography).
• Rondriko Mohone, age 39, of Newborn, was charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography) and one count of Tampering with Evidence.
Boyd and Mohone were transported to the Newton County Jail.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.