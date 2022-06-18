Two bodies recovered, 10 people rescued after boat collision in Florida's Biscayne Bay

...CORRECTED TO ISSUE FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING INSTEAD OF
SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
EAST AND EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening. Winds
will be east at 5 to 10 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger
conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
One person was missing and 10 people were transported to hospitals after two vessels collided Friday night in Florida's Biscayne Bay, according to City of Miami Fire-Rescue.
One survivor who was critically injured was taken to Jackson Memorial Medical Center, the Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard crews transferred the remaining survivors to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, according to the statement.
"On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we'd like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones," said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn, Coast Guard Sector Miami search and rescue mission coordinator.
"The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies quickly responded and exhaustively worked together on this search and rescue case."
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the accident.
