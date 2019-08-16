CONYERS - Two people picked the wrong place to allegedly make a drug deal and both now face multiple drug possession charges.
According to Capt. Jack Dunn, the area around Brookstone Lake Drive off Eastview Road was under development several years ago, but development stalled due to the economy. The roads are accessible and police have found a couple of stolen cars and dealt with a lot of illegal dumping in the area since then. The area is patrolled often by police.
About 2:22 p.m. on Aug. 6, a Conyers Police officer was on patrol on Brookstone Lake Drive when he saw a gray Lexus IS250 sedan parked between two trailers with two people inside. When the officer approached the car, she reported smelling the odor of raw marijuana coming from within the vehicle.
The officer spoke with the two occupants, the driver later identified as Alvin Levern Kelty, 31, of Atlanta, and the passenger later identified as Ninette Howard, 47, of Covington. Howard allegedly told the officer she worked for a real estate company and was showing Kelty the property. Kelty and Howard were ordered out of the vehicle and the officer waited for an additional officer to arrive.
When the backup arrived, the officer advised the duo of smelling marijuana in the vehicle and asked them what was inside. Kelty allegedly admitted having a bag of marijuana inside, and the officer began searching the sedan.
The officer found a gray and black bag on the driver’s side floorboard. Inside the bag was allegedly found three sealed white bags of suspected marijuana, a fourth clear bag of suspected marijuana, and a bag of gummies (chewable jelly candies) suspected of containing THC, the active chemical in marijuana. Another white sealed bag of suspected marijuana was found next to the gear shift.
In the center console the officer reportedly found three white plastic containers that held vaporizer tanks containing THC. On the passenger side floor board was reportedly found another bag of suspected THC gummies and another THC vaporizer tank.
Kelty and Howard were placed under arrested and handcuffed. A large amount of cash was found on Kelty when he was searched.
After being read her Miranda Rights, Howard allegedly said she had met Kelty at a party and arranged to purchase the THC gummies from him.
The duo was transported to the Rockdale County Jail. Kelty was charged with sale of a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Howard was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.