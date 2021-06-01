CONYERS — Two missing kids last seen in a stolen car on Memorial Day may be in the Conyers area, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
Victory Laster, 11, and Jaylen Laster, 14, were reported missing Monday at around 12:30 p.m. They were last seen in a stolen Lincoln with tag DP1MY2, according to the police. They are known to visit the Conyers area.
Victory is a Black female, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.
Jaylen is a Black male 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 98 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. It is not known what he was wearing.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Victory and Jaylen Laster is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.
