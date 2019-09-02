CONYERS - Two people died Sunday evening in a fire at their home on Spring Street in the Milstead community. Rockdale County firefighters said an elderly disabled woman and her son were killed in the blaze. Their names have not yet been released.
According to reports, the fire started around 7 p.m. in the wood frame home. The son made it outside, but ran back in to rescue his mother and never came back out. Neighbors said they could hear the woman screaming and tried to reach her, but the flames were too intense.
An investigation into the fire is underway.