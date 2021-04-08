wimpy kid poster final (1).jpg

COVINGTON — As part of Newton County’s ongoing celebration of its bicentennial, two community events have been planned by the Bicentennial Committee.

On Friday, April 23, the county invites the community to watch a movie under the stars at Legion Field, 3137 Mill St. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” which was filmed in Newton County, will be shown beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees will be able to watch from their vehicles or seated on blankets and chairs. Complimentary popcorn and cotton candy will be provided.

On Saturday, April 24, District 1 will observe a day of service. Commissioner Stan Edwards and the Bicentennial Committee, along with Keep Newton Beautiful, are hosting a community cleanup in District 1. The cleanup begins at 9 a.m. at Alcovy High School.

Those who would like to participate should register by April 16 at keepnewtonbeautiful.org. For more information, email newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us or call Keep Newton Beautiful at 770-784-2015.

