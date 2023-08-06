THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
601 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 37 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BARROW CHEROKEE COBB
DAWSON DEKALB DOUGLAS
FANNIN FORSYTH FULTON
GILMER GWINNETT HALL
LUMPKIN MORGAN NEWTON
PICKENS ROCKDALE UNION
WALTON
IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA
BANKS CLARKE JACKSON
OCONEE TOWNS WHITE
IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA
BARTOW CATOOSA CHATTOOGA
DADE FLOYD GORDON
HARALSON MURRAY PAULDING
POLK WALKER WHITFIELD
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BLAIRSVILLE, BLUE RIDGE,
BREMEN, CALHOUN, CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, CHATSWORTH, CLEVELAND,
COHUTTA WILDERNESS, COLWELL, COMMERCE, CONYERS, COVINGTON,
CUMMING, DAHLONEGA, DALLAS, DALTON, DAWSONVILLE, DECATUR, DIAL,
DOUGLASVILLE, ELLIJAY, EPWORTH, FORT OGLETHORPE, GAINESVILLE,
HEMP, HIAWASSEE, HIGDON, HOMER, JASPER, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEVILLE,
MADISON, MARIETTA, MONROE, ROME, SUMMERVILLE, TRENTON,
WATKINSVILLE, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, AND WOODSTOCK.
PORTERDALE — Two people are facing charges in connection with the disappearance of a North Dakota teen who went missing seven years ago and was last seen in Porterdale.
The Porterdale Police Department reported Saturday that it had obtained arrest warrants for two suspects in connection with the disappearance of Morgan Bauer. The charges in the warrants indicate that murder is also a possibility in the case. According to the PPD, Katelyn Goble was arrested in Peoria, Ill., on charges of concealing a death and tampering with evidence. Johnathan Alexander Warren was arrested in Los Angeles, Calif., on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and concealing a death.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
