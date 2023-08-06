MorganBauer.jpg

Morgan Bauer was reported missing in February 2016. Two people have now been charged in connection with her disappearance.

 Special Photo

PORTERDALE — Two people are facing charges in connection with the disappearance of a North Dakota teen who went missing seven years ago and was last seen in Porterdale.

The Porterdale Police Department reported Saturday that it had obtained arrest warrants for two suspects in connection with the disappearance of Morgan Bauer. The charges in the warrants indicate that murder is also a possibility in the case. According to the PPD, Katelyn Goble was arrested in Peoria, Ill., on charges of concealing a death and tampering with evidence. Johnathan Alexander Warren was arrested in Los Angeles, Calif., on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and concealing a death.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos