COVINGTON — Two finalists have been named for the interim county manager position in Newton County.
Following a day-long special called meeting in which commissioners observed interviews with three candidates, Jarvis R. Sims and Lucinda Babers were named the top two finalists for the position. The vote was unanimous, with Commissioner Demond Mason absent at the time of the vote. Under the county’s charter, the Board of Commissioners will now select one of those candidates for the job.
Babers has served as deputy mayor for operations and infrastructure for Washington, D.C., and as the deputy director of the D.C Department of Motor Vehicles. Prior to her roles in D.C., she served in several positions at Amtrak and also served in the military. According to the DC.gov website, she holds a master of science in business from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor of industrial engineering from Georgia Tech.
Sims served as deputy administrator for finance, administration and development for the city of Augusta and as interim director. He joined the city in 2018 but left in April 2021. Sims has also served as manager of capital projects for East Point. According to published reports, Sims has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, a master’s in business administration from Mercer University and an online certification in government digital transformation from Harvard University.
The selection of these two finalists was not without controversy.
At Thursday’s meeting, Commissioners J.C. Henderson and Alana Sanders expressed their objections to the interview process by voting against approval of the agenda, against the interview process outlined by County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter and against a motion to go into closed session to interview the candidates. In all three cases the vote was 2-2, with Commissioners Stan Edwards and Ronnie Cowan in favor. Chairman Marcello Banes broke the tie three times to move the meeting process forward. Commissioner Mason was absent from that portion of the meeting but joined the other commissioners for the interviews.
Sanders objected to the fact that candidates for the job would be asked questions by Human Resources Director Amanda Shoemaker and Jaugstetter and not by commissioners, although commissioners were told they could submit questions.
Sanders called the process “ludicrous.”
“Restricting us and keeping us silent — it should never be. We are elected officials in this position, and we should be able to ask questions of candidates that we are putting in place.”
The county received 19 applications for the job; six were interviewed in advance by Jaugstetter and Banes and narrowed down to the three interviewed Thursday.
Henderson complained that he had wanted a Democrat and a Republican to be included on the interview panel.
“We got legal advice going out choosing people whom we should interview, and we can’t say a word to them,” said Henderson. “In the real world, I would expect all kinds of questions.”
Former county manager Lloyd Kerr was forced out of his position at the end of 2021 after six years after Henderson, Sanders and Mason voted in November voted against renewal of his contract. Kerr has since notified the county of his intention to file a race discrimination lawsuit against the county. Sanders, Henderson and Mason are Black; Kerr is white.
