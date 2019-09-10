CONYERS — Broadcom Foundation and the Society for Science & the Public have announced that two students from Conyers, Elizabeth Goodloe and Sarah Abdulkhader, along with their team member Kennedey Boothe from Covington, at General Ray Davis Middle School, are among the top 300 middle school scientists in the country.
They have been named to a list of the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS — the nation's premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competition for middle school students.
The Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS were selected from a pool of 2,348 applicants from 37 states, and the District of Columbia. They were evaluated by a panel of distinguished scientists, engineers and educators and judged on creativity and originality of their science fair project, their ability to engage in analysis of data and understanding of STEM principles as they relate to the real world.
Each applicant was nominated to compete in the Broadcom MASTERS by placing among the top 10 percent of middle school competitors at Society-affiliated regional and state science fairs.
As the only middle school STEM competition that leverages Society-affiliated science fairs as a critical component of the STEM talent pipeline, the Broadcom MASTERS consists of the top 10 percent of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade projects entered in Society-affiliated fairs around the country.
Thirty of the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS will be selected as finalists by a nationally ranked panel of scientists, engineers and educators on Sept. 18, after which they will travel to Washington, D.C., to compete in a four-day STEM competition for more than $100,000 in awards and prizes. The finalists will participate in team challenges aimed at demonstrating their mastery of 21st xentury skills in each of the STEM areas, meet with government officials and showcase their projects for the public in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 26.
While in Washington, D.C., the top 30 Broadcom MASTERS finalists will be competing for the coveted $25,000 Samueli Prize, the $10,000 Lemelson Award for Invention, the $10,000 Marconi/Samueli Award for Innovation, the $10,000 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Award for Health Advancement and the newly created $10,000 STEM Talent Award, sponsored by DoD STEM.
“Congratulations to the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS, the top middle school STEM students in the country,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society for Science & the Public and Publisher of Science News. “Middle school is a time of exceptional change and growth, and we are thrilled to be able to provide encouragement and support to these students as they continue their education and develop their interest in STEM."