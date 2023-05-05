COVINGTON — Two handguns and other items have been stolen from a vehicle at the home of Covington Police Chief Stacey Cotton.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts that took place sometime between April 24 and April 26 at Cotton’s home while Cotton was out of town at a training conference.
According to the NCSO report, someone entered Cotton’s Covington Police-issued Tahoe, which was parked in his driveway, and stole a small black bag containing two department-issued Glock handguns and ammunition valued at $600 each, some cash, a chief’s badge, a chief’s badge in a badge wallet, a magazine holster, miscellaneous keys and checks.
A passerby noticed the small black bag discarded in the roadway on Elks Club Road on April 26. When the passerby found the chief’s badge in the bag, they turned the items over to the Covington Police Department, and the NCSO was called in to investigate. Also inside the bag were the checks and miscellaneous keys. The other items were not recovered
Cotton told the NCSO reporting officer that he typically locks his vehicles but was in a hurry on April 24 to catch a flight at the airport to attend a training conference. Cotton said he removed two bags and clothing from the vehicle and, with his hands full, he pushed the vehicle door closed with his shoulder or hip, believing that the door had closed securely. Cotton said as he entered his garage and closed the garage door, he pushed the lock button on the key fob, but the noise from the garage door possibly prevented him from hearing the audible confirmation that the vehicle was locked.
Both of the guns taken in the incident have been listed on the GCIC data base.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
