COVINGTON — Two men who were killed when a private plane crashed near the General Mills plant on April 21 have been identified.
According to the Covington Police Department, Edward Rodriguez, a 33-year-old Lawrenceville man, and Sergio Gill, 49, a private pilot and flight instructor from Snellville, died in the crash and ensuing explosion and fire shortly after taking off from Covington Municipal Airport on Ga. Highway 142. The CPD said it is not known who was actually flying the plane at the time of the crash.
According to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board, Rodriguez and Gill had taken a commercial flight to Lubbock, Texas, on April 21 to pick up a Cessna 340. According to Rodriguez’s partner, the two men had recently met, and Gill had told Rodriguez he could teach him to fly the plane.
The NTSB reported that the two men took off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport at about 4:40 p.m. on April 21 and flew to Briscoe Field in Gwinnett County. From there, they took off and flew to the Lumpkin County-Wimpey’s Airport in Dahlonega. They departed Dahlonega at about 6:15 p.m. en route to Covington Municipal Airport.
Peter Knudson with the NTSB previously said Gill and Rodriguez had been doing touch-and-go landings at the Covington airport before the crash occurred.
Touch and go landings are commonly used in pilot training. Pilots will configure the plane to land, briefly touch down, and then quickly reconfigure the plane to take off without coming to a stop.
The NTSB preliminary report states that, “According to multiple witnesses in the vicinity of (Covington Airport), the airplane made a ‘hard right’ banking turn, started to spiral downward, and then impacted a row of parked, empty semi-truck trailers about 1 nautical mile southeast of (the airport). Parking lot surveillance video revealed the airplane descending in a right spin at the time of the impact. The airplane was destroyed by post-impact fire.”
There were no injuries on the ground.
The airplane wreckage was collected by the NTSB for further examination.
