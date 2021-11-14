A reward is being offered for the capture of three inmates still at large after escaping from a south Georgia jail on Friday, with two inmates recaptured after making it only as far as a neighboring county.
The inmates were identified as Tyree Williams Jr., Dennis Penix Jr., Brandon Pooler, Tyres Jackson and Lewis Evans III, according to the GBI.
Jackson was taken into custody in Warner Robins on Sunday, according to the GBI.
Evans was also taken into custody in Warner Robins on Sunday, the GBI tweeted Monday. Authorities continue their search for the three remaining escapees, GBI said.
"The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5000.00 for information leading to the direct arrest of any of the wanted escapees. #BlueAlert" the GBI went on to say in their tweet.
The five inmates have a history of violent crimes, the GBI says. They stole a white 2015 KIA Sedona van from Pulaski County Jail parking lot after escaping the prison. The van's Georgia license plate reads CMP8628.
Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen told WMAZ at least one of the five inmates attacked a female jailer when she was in a cell, talking with an inmate.
The GBI said after the inmates' escape that they were armed with two stun guns.
CNN has reached out to Brannen and the GBI for additional information.
Authorities are asking the public not to approach the individuals. Anyone who sees them should call 911, the GBI said.
Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified the inmate who was captured based upon initial information from the GBI. It was Tyres Montan Jackson.
