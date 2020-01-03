COVINGTON - A pair of Jackson residents is facing multiple charges of second degree burglary after being arrested for allegedly breaking into storage units in Covington.
According to a report from the Newton County Sheriff's Office, the 212 Storage facility on Ga. Highway 212 had eight separate units broken into between Nov. 14-15. Investigators obtained information about the stolen items and found that someone had attempted to pawn them locally.
Further investigation determined that the suspects who attempted to pawn the items were the same ones responsible for burglarizing the storage units.
Jamey Lee Herringdine, 45, and Brandy Michelle Bell, 40, both of Jackson, were arrested on Dec. 31. Both have been charged with eight counts of felony second degree burglary. Herringdine has also been charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.