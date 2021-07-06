COVINGTON — Two local law enforcement officers were injured June 28 when a fleeing suspect crashed his vehicle on Turner Lake Road.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the incident began when a trooper attempted to pull over a Ford Explorer on Crowell Road in Porterdale at about 11:20 p.m. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Atlanta.
The driver of the Explorer fled and was pursued by the trooper north on Crowell Road, where the trooper attempted a PIT maneuver that was unsuccessful.
The Explorer turned right onto Brown Bridge Road, traveling east into the city of Covington, and then turned left onto Turner Lake Road. A second PIT maneuver was attempted near Clark Street, but it was also unsuccessful. The Explorer then began traveling south on Turner Lake Road in the northbound lane. The driver struck a Newton County deputy’s vehicle that had joined the pursuit. At that time, the driver of the Explorer lost control, traveled off the west shoulder of Turner Lake Road and struck a tree.
According to the GSP, the suspect driver was trapped inside the vehicle. As officers from the State Patrol, Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Covington Police Department worked to free the driver, the Explorer caught fire. The fire was extinguished enough to keep the flames off the driver until Fire Services personnel arrived. The fire was extinguished completely, and the driver was extricated.
The driver, identified as Billy Glendell Campbell Jr., 51, of Fayetteville, N.C., was life flighted to Atlanta Medical Center with serious injuries. A Covington Police Officer was life flighted to Grady Medical Center with burns and injuries. The NCSO deputy who was struck was injured as well but not transported.
Campbell will face multiple charges including fleeing, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.