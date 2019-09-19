CONYERS - Investigators in the case of the three teens shot and killed by a homeowner on White Oak Court early Monday morning have issued a request for assistance in finding two other people who may have been involved in the incident.
The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement Thursday evening:
“The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their assistance in obtaining information on two other individuals who were allegedly involved in the incident at White Oak Ct on Sept. 16. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office wishes to identify these persons so that they can be questioned. We encourage anyone with information to contact the RCSO at 770-278-8000 or call CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).”
It is believed the three teens attempted to rob the homeowner and two other people in the front yard of the home. The teens had their faces covered and one had a handgun and allegedly fired shots at the robbery victims before the homeowner returned fire, killing the three teens.
They have been identified as Isaiah Reed, 16, Jamie Hernandez, 15, and Brandon Gresham, 16. Reed and Hernandez were brothers, according to Levett, and all three attended Salem High School.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting autopsies on the three teens, and the results will not be known for several days.
No charges have been filed in the case.