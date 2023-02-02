Two new lawsuits, one against Morgan County and one against the state of Georgia, have been filed by six Morgan County plaintiffs from the No2Rivian group, petitioning the courts to enforce local zoning ordinances on the $5 billion Rivian Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant and halt all land disturbance activities until the zoning disputes and the $15 billion bond validation appeals case is resolved.
No2Rivian attorney John Christy filed the suits in Morgan County Superior Court and Fulton County Superior Court on Jan. 27.
“Each case individually challenges the legality of the state of Georgia and Morgan County to bypass local zoning regulations,” said a press release from No2Rivian.
The cases aim to compel the state to comply with Morgan County’s zoning standards and permitting processes for the Rivian development and to compel Morgan County to enforce the current local zoning standards on Rivian, which the No2Rivian group believes would ultimately prevent the multibillion dollar EV manufacturing plant from ever coming to fruition.
The lawsuits are a reworking of a November lawsuit that sought a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) to halt the ongoing land disturbance work happening in the Morgan County portion of the 2,000-acre Rivian site. That request was denied by Morgan County Superior Court Judge Stephen Bradley, who also ruled the anti-Rivian plaintiffs could file new suits.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Economic Development criticized the new filings as "frivolous."
“It is crystal clear that plaintiffs’ motivation is to file as many frivolous suits as possible and try to delay and stall progress on the Rivian project in a weak effort to cause Rivian to pull out of the deal — ultimately denying thousands of Georgians high-quality jobs and billions in new investments,” the GDEcd statement reads.
The new lawsuits, nearly identical to each other, argue that the state of Georgia does not have the authority to circumvent local zoning ordinances and is illegally performing land disturbance work at the site in preparation for the construction of Rivian's proposed 16-million-square-foot campus. The lawsuits also allege that the Rivian development is incompatible with both Morgan County’s zoning ordinances and Morgan County’s long-term Comprehensive Plan for the area.
According to the lawsuit, “The Rivian Morgan Property remains zoned Agricultural Residential (AR) under the Morgan Zoning Ordinance. The development and operation of the Rivian Project is not a permitted use under the Agricultural Residential (AR) zoning district of the Morgan Zoning Ordinance…The Rivian Morgan Property is designated within the Morgan County Comprehensive Plan as being located within the Rural Living Character Area. The Morgan County Comprehensive Plan indicates that primary land uses within the Rural Living Character Area are low-density and agricultural residential, undeveloped areas left in their natural state, and agricultural. Heavy industrial, such as the Rivian Project, is not a listed primary land use within the Rural Living Character Area.”
The lawsuit also alleges that Rivian’s intended “heavy industrial use” will jeopardize significant environmental resources, including a groundwater recharge area, and result in damages to surrounding property owners.
The six plaintiffs in the lawsuits are Morgan County property owners Edward Clay, Candance Beam, Alan D. Jenkins, Felton Jenkins III, Deborah Crowe and James Gunn.
Andrew Capezzuto, general counsel for the Department of Economic Development, said the state and Joint Development Authority are prepared to fight the plaintiffs’ claims.
“Make no mistake, the state and the JDA will vigorously defend against these frivolous lawsuits and will ask the court to award attorneys’ fees against plaintiffs so that the state and the JDA can be reimbursed for the considerable taxpayer dollars they are being forced to expend to defend this historic project that brings the jobs of tomorrow to the people of Georgia,” Capezzuto said in a released statement.
The Rivian development faces another legal challenge that will be heard in the Georgia Court of Appeals Feb. 15. In that case, the JDA and state are appealing a decision by Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Brenda Holbert Trammell who found that the project is “not sound, feasible and reasonable,” and declined to validate the $15 million in bonds that are key to the tax incentive package offered to Rivian.
In her ruling, Trammell wrote that the JDA “has put the issue of the project’s economic feasibility squarely before the court and therefore it bears the burden of proving the same — a burden which it has not carried.”
Trammell also ruled that the JDA had “failed to put forward sufficient evidence demonstrating that the project would promote the ‘general welfare within the territory of the authority.’”
Recommended for you
Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 2
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.