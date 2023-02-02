RivianEvent_1358.JPG

This rendering shows the Rivian site bounded by Interstate 20, Old Mill Road, U.S. Highway 278 and Davis Academy Road. Most of the Rivian project site lies within Morgan County.

 Special Photo

Two new lawsuits, one against Morgan County and one against the state of Georgia, have been filed by six Morgan County plaintiffs from the No2Rivian group, petitioning the courts to enforce local zoning ordinances on the $5 billion Rivian Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant and halt all land disturbance activities until the zoning disputes and the $15 billion bond validation appeals case is resolved.

No2Rivian attorney John Christy filed the suits in Morgan County Superior Court and Fulton County Superior Court on Jan. 27.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos