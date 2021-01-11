￼COVINGTON — Newton County Board of Education members Eddie Johnson and Anderson Bailey were sworn in by Probate Court Judge Melanie Bell on Jan. 7 to begin their new terms of office. Each was elected without opposition in the November 2020 General Election.
Johnson, the longest-serving member of the Newton County Board of Education, is beginning his fourth term of office, having first been elected in 2008. Johnson earned a bachelor of business administration degree from Albany State University and held several managerial positions with AT&T before retirement. A military veteran, Johnson completed a three-year tour in the United States Army. In his retirement years, he drove a school bus for Newton County schools before being elected to serve on the Board of Education.
Bailey is beginning his first full term on the Newton County Board of Education this year. He was appointed by the board in September to fill the unexpired term of the late Almond Turner, who passed away unexpectedly.
A native of Covington, Bailey graduated from Newton County Comprehensive High School in 1979. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Army, where he served three years in active duty. He then enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard and served 20 years. Bailey is currently employed by the city of Covington as a city meter reader.
“Congratulations to Mr. Johnson and Mr. Bailey as they begin their new terms,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System. “I appreciate the hard work and commitment of our board members; the work of the school board is integral to the success of our students and our school system. The members of the Newton County Board of Education work tirelessly to ensure that the school system continues its forward progress. It is exciting that this team will continue to work together on behalf of our children and employees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.