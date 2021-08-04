A vehicle can be seen in the woods to the left of an overturned Newton County fire engine following an accident on Ga. Highway 36 at East End Road on Aug. 3. Several people were injured, including two firefighters on the truck, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
A vehicle can be seen in the woods to the left of an overturned Newton County fire engine following an accident on Ga. Highway 36 at East End Road on Aug. 3. Several people were injured, including two firefighters on the truck, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
The overturned fire truck can be seen off the side of Ga. Highway 36.
COVINGTON - Two firefighters were among three people injured Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, after a Newton County fire engine struck a vehicle that pulled out in front of it while the firefighters were on their way to an emergency call.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, Engine 6, a ladder truck stationed at Fire Station 1 on Covington Bypass Road, was on its way to a fire call around 6 p.m. with its lights and siren activated. The engine was traveling south on Ga. Highway 36 near East End Road and had pulled into the northbound lane to avoid congested traffic heading south.
A yellow 2001 Ford Escape was also traveling south on Highway 36 and was in front of the fire engine and attempted to turn left onto East End Road. The engine struck the Escape on the driver’s side, then went off the roadway and down an embankment, turning over onto its side. The Escape spun around and also went off the same side of the embankment, coming to a rest on its wheels in the woods behind the engine.
The two firefighters were transported by ambulance to Piedmont Walton Hospital, and the driver of the Escape was transported to Piedmont Newton Hospital. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to the GSP report.
Highway 36 in both directions was closed for several hours while the vehicles were removed by wreckers and the State Patrol completed its investigation.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
