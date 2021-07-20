WASHINGTON, D.C.— Fourth District Congressman Hank Johnson has secured $4.9 million for eight community-funded projects in the 2022 Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, Department of Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development appropriations bills. Among the projects to receive funding are a $900,000 corridor and connection initiative in Oxford and an $800,000 multi-use trail in Newton County.
The inclusion of this funding in the Appropriations Committee draft bill is the first step in the funding process. Johnson said he will continue to fight for this funding as the bill moves to the full Appropriations Committee, consideration on the House Floor, and negotiations with the Senate.
The Newton County project consists of the construction of a 2.5 mile pedestrian/bicycle trail along the south side of Fairview Road. The concrete trail would be 8 to 10 feet wide and connect the communities from I-20 to the Rockdale County line. Nintey-five percent of Fairvlew Road has no existing sidewalk. The proposed trail would connect Clements Middle School and Fairview Elementary School with all of the communities along Fairvlew Road and provide a safe route for children to and from school. Fairview Road has an existing 80-foot-wide right of way and can accommodate a path without the need for additional right of way acquisition. The path is proposed to end at the Rockdale County line, but in the future could be tied together with the new multi-use trail being constructed along Salem Road by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The Oxford project has two primary goals: protect the Dried Indian Creek corridor from further degradation through land donations/acquisitions, and conservation easement purchases; and to provide public access to the corridor via an ecologically-sensitive multi-use trail along the land acquired or secured through conservation easements. The city of Oxford requested funding to construct a 10 to 12-foot-wide multi-use trail spanning 1.01 miles. This section of the trail will be constructed in the 100-year floodplain and will cross 14 properties. Along the trail, the city will to place signage to share the history of the creek and the surrounding area. It will be a key segment in eventually providing connectivity to a Covington and its trail system.
In addition to the Covington and Oxford projects, others included $800,000 for sidewalk improvements to Flat Shoals Parkway in Tucker and Decatur; a $600,000 complete streets improvement project in the city of Decatur; $1,000,000 for the development of a Transportation Training Center at Georgia Piedmont Technical College; a $209,000 affordable housing and studio complex in the city of Decatur; $320,000 for the city of Clarkston’s READY School initiative and $300,000 for MedCura Health’s Mental Health Workforce Development initiative.
“These projects are critical investments for Georgia Fourth District,” said Johnson, a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “They are investments in health care, education,. infrastructure and our overall quality of life. Mostly they are investments in people. Anyone who says government doesn’t work for the people should feel confident in this process as we move forward. It doesn’t matter where you live or how much you make; we all benefit together.”
