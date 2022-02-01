Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College in Virginia

Two campus officers were shot and killed Tuesday during an active shooter situation at Bridgewater College in Virginia, according to college spokesperson Logan Bogert.
"I can confirm that a campus police officer and a campus safety officer died from gunshot wounds today," Bogert told CNN's Josh Campbell.
A male suspect was taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing, according to Virginia State Police.
A news conference on the incident was planned for Tuesday evening.
College President David Bushman, in a message on the school's Facebook page, called the shootings an "unspeakable tragedy."
"Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer JJ Jefferson were shot and killed on campus while protecting us," Bushman wrote. "These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the 'dynamic duo.' John was JJ's best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty, and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do."
A shelter in place order that the college was under for most of the afternoon was lifted.
Around 1:20 p.m. multiple police agencies responded to a report of an active shooter on campus, police said in a statement.
"Initial report came in that two officers had been shot & the armed suspect fled the scene. State & local law enforcement immediately responded and initiated a massive search operation for the suspect."
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said earlier he had been briefed on the shooting.
"I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College," Youngkin tweeted from his account. "The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene."
Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.