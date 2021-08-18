The Youngstown Police Department (YPD) in Ohio is investigating two fatal shooting incidents that left a 10-year-old girl and a man dead early Wednesday morning, according to YPD Captain Rod Foley.
Officers responded to a shooting on South Avenue and Palmer Avenue just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Capt. Foley told CNN on the phone.
Upon arriving, the officers discovered the driver of a truck fatally wounded in the vehicle and an adult male passenger shot and wounded, said Foley. The passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to YPD.
Minutes after that call, police were dispatched to Samuel Street, roughly one mile away, where four people had been shot, including the girl who was pronounced dead at the scene, said Foley.
The three wounded adults were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Foley.
At this time, police believe the two incidents are connected "somehow, but we're still trying to piece that together," Foley said.
Investigators are reviewing video footage of a "potential vehicle" involved in the shootings but no suspect(s) or vehicle description has been released by police at this time, according to Foley.
Youngstown is in Northeastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania border and about 75 miles from Cleveland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.