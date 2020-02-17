CONYERS - A 70-year-old man attempting to cross I-20 near the Ga. Highway 138 interchange was struck and killed Sunday evening, and the accident started a series of chain reaction wrecks that also claimed the life of a passenger in one of the vehicles.
According to a statement from the Georgia State Patrol, the pedestrian, identified as David Ray Westberg of Conyers, was attempting to cross the westbound lanes shortly after 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Nissan Maxima. It is not known why Westberg was attempting to cross I-20.
Two secondary crashes that occurred following the first accident then shut down most of the westbound lanes near mile marker 82. In one of the secondary accidents, a Toyota SUV stopped on I-20 for the first accident and was rear-ended by a Nissan pickup truck. Miriam Porras, 25, of Dallas, Texas, was a backseat passenger in the Toyota and died from injuries sustained in the accident.
Three other vehicles were also involved in the accidents, but the State Patrol has not released details on those wrecks.
I-20 westbound was shut down for several hours.
The Georgia State Patrol is continuing to investigate the deadly incident.
