CONYERS – On Thursday, May 20, Rockdale County Sheriff Office deputies responded to a person shot call around 1:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bruce Road in Conyers, off of Flat Shoals Road SW. Upon arrival deputies found two deceased individuals - a Black male and a Black female -inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
No additional information is available currently. This is an active investigation, and the Sheriff's Office will be providing updates as information becomes available.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s is asking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 770-278-8059 or 770-278-8001/8002.
