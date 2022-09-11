David Hornbeck and Jennifer Harris of Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology in Conyers have been recognized by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions as recipients of the 2022 Yale Educator Award.

The Yale Educator Recognition Program recognizes outstanding educators from around the world who support and inspire their students to perform at high levels and to achieve excellence. Of this year’s 339 nominees, who represent 43 U.S. states and 21 countries, 48 teachers and 29 counselors were selected to receive the award. Matriculating students are invited to nominate high school educators, and a committee of Yale admissions officers reviews each nomination individually and designates recipients. In September, the winners were sent awards and congratulatory letters, and administrators of the high schools were notified of their achievement.

