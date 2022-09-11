David Hornbeck and Jennifer Harris of Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology in Conyers have been recognized by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions as recipients of the 2022 Yale Educator Award.
The Yale Educator Recognition Program recognizes outstanding educators from around the world who support and inspire their students to perform at high levels and to achieve excellence. Of this year’s 339 nominees, who represent 43 U.S. states and 21 countries, 48 teachers and 29 counselors were selected to receive the award. Matriculating students are invited to nominate high school educators, and a committee of Yale admissions officers reviews each nomination individually and designates recipients. In September, the winners were sent awards and congratulatory letters, and administrators of the high schools were notified of their achievement.
Yale is a top research university with a unique emphasis on undergraduate liberal arts education. All 6,200 undergraduate students enroll in Yale College, which offers more than 80 majors and hundreds of opportunities to conduct groundbreaking research. Undergraduates at Yale come from all 50 states and more than 80 foreign countries. More than 17% of Yale students will be the first in their families to complete a four-year degree, and 53% are US Citizens or Permanent Residents who identify as students of color. Yale offers admission to students without regard to their ability to pay and meets 100% of every student’s financial need with an award that does not include loans. Currently 64% of Yale undergraduates receive financial assistance, and Yale budgets more than $180 million annually for need-based financial aid. The 1,558 members of the Yale Class of 2026 who began their first semester in August 2022 graduated from more than 1,100 different high schools.
The Yale Admissions Office attributes the exceptional quality of the Yale student body to educators like these recipients of the 2022 Yale Educator Award, who shape their students long before they attend Yale. The Admissions Office is proud to thank these and all educators for their ongoing efforts in motivating and supporting their students.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
