...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Georgia, northeast Georgia,
northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the
following areas, in north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Newton, North Fulton,
Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast
Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Towns and White.
In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,
Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Harris, Heard,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding and Troup.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving upper level system bringing a moist tropical
airmass will remain over the forecast area. Waves of showers
and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a stationary
boundary where back building and training storms are likely
to occur. Most locations within the watch area have already
received 1 to 4 inches of rainfall where an additional 1 to 3
inches of rainfall could occur through this evening. Locally
higher amounts are possible in training storms. The watch may
be expanded to include other areas that may be outside of the
existing watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul suicide blast
By Masoud Popalzai, Anna Chernova and Eyad Kourdi, CNN
Two Russian embassy employees in Kabul were killed in a suicide blast near the embassy on Monday, the Russian foreign ministry said.
"An unknown militant set off an explosive device. As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "there are also victims among Afghan citizens" without giving further details.
Kabul's police spokesman said that explosives went off in a crowd of people after an attacker was identified and shot by Afghan security forces near the Russian embassy.
"Today around 11 a.m. local time a suicide bomber, who was planning to blow up his explosives among the crowd of people, was identified and shot by the security forces near the Russian embassy in Police District 7, Kabul. As a result, his explosives went off," police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter.
There has not been a claim of responsibility yet.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said additional Taliban forces had been brought in to secure the embassy in the Afghan capital.
"Two of our comrades have died. A set of measures were immediately taken to strengthen the protection of the outer perimeter," Lavrov said during a meeting with Tajikistan's foreign minister in Moscow. The "intelligence and counterintelligence services of Afghanistan are involved," he added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack as "unacceptable."
"This was a terrorist attack, they are absolutely unacceptable. We strongly condemn such terrorist acts. Of course, now the main thing is to get information about what happened to our diplomats. As far as I understand, the information will be updated," Peskov told a briefing Monday.
