CONYERS - Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the June 15 shooting death of Money White Jr., 23, at the Brookfield Apartments on Briar Creek Court.
According to Conyers Police Public Information Officer Buck Vaughn, Dacquan Whitson, 18, and Christen West, 19, both from Conyers, were arrested on June 19 and are being held in the Rockdale County Jail.
Whitson has been charged with party to the crime of armed robbery and party to the crime of felony murder.
West has been charged with making false statements, and use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating the commission an act which constitutes a felony.
Vaughn said the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) now believes the motive behind the shooting was a robbery that was set up as part of a narcotics transaction. CID continues to seek additional suspects wanted in connection with the murder.
A peaceful memorial vigil for White on June 16 in the apartment complex was attended by about 100 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.